Homicide Investigation, Massey

19 December

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died in Massey

this evening.

Officers were called to a property on Royal Road around 5:45pm to reports a

woman had been seriously injured.

Sadly, she died at the scene. Police are working to establish what has

occurred.

There will be a Police presence in the area as officers conduct a scene

examination and initial inquiries, which will include going to door-to-door

speaking with people in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened who has not already spoken to

Police is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference event

number P052995437.

