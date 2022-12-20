Homicide Investigation, Massey
19 December
Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland:
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died in Massey
this evening.
Officers were called to a property on Royal Road around 5:45pm to reports a
woman had been seriously injured.
Sadly, she died at the scene. Police are working to establish what has
occurred.
There will be a Police presence in the area as officers conduct a scene
examination and initial inquiries, which will include going to door-to-door
speaking with people in the area.
Anyone with information about what happened who has not already spoken to
Police is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference event
number P052995437.