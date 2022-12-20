Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Festive Amnesty On WOFs And Regos Just The Ticket For A Happy Christmas

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Santa Claus knows who’s naughty and nice and so do NPDC Parking Officers, but if your rego and warrant of fitness is out of date, we won’t be adding you to a naughty list over the festive season.

Instead, you’re likely to get a friendly Christmas reminder to update it before 4 January rather than a ticket.

“We understand people struggle to make ends meet at this time of the year, and it’s the season of goodwill so we wanted to give people a bit of a break,” said NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner.

“The law on WOFs and regos is the same throughout the country, with a standard $200 fine and we’ll have to start enforcing it again after the New Year holiday, so be good for goodness sake and update it.

“Nobody likes getting a fine, but these laws help make us all safer out on the roads so that everyone can have a happy and safe festive season.”

NPDC has run the out-of-date festive season amnesty about five years, although it’s been on hiatus for a couple of years due to a national amnesty during Covid restrictions.

In the run-up to Christmas, NPDC Parking Officers can give out about 30 WOF or rego reminders each day.

FAST FACTS

· NPDC manages about 1,500 parking spaces in the New Plymouth city centre.

· Parking in the city centre costs $2 an hour from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday but is free the rest of the time.

· NPDC Parking Officers also cover restricted parking spaces in Fitzroy, Waitara, Inglewood, Westown and Spotswood.

© Scoop Media

