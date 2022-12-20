Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rise In Victims Hit Twice By Scammers Worries Banking Ombudsman

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: Banking Ombudsman

A growing number of bank customers are falling foul of scammers a second time as ‘recovery room scams’ take off, says Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden.

Ms Sladden said recovery room scammers posed as online agencies offering to help victims recover their funds, but the upfront fee they charged merely amounted to another scam because they offered no real help, and victims never saw any of their money again.

"The most insidious thing about these scams is they prey on people who have already suffered heavy financial losses and are desperate to recoup those losses," said Ms Sladden. "We’ve seen more and more of these cases in recent months. Invariably, victims lose even more money - and involving such agencies sometimes prejudices their ability to recover their funds."

Recovery room scammers operate through websites and claim to be experts in helping scam victims recover their funds. They claim to work with customers to build a strong case to force the return of funds from the merchant or original scammer.

However, Ms Sladden said these so-called experts have a poor understanding of banking practices and the rights and obligations of banks and consumers under New Zealand law.

Recovery room scammers typically send customers a standardised letter to pass on to their bank arguing why they should be reimbursed for their losses. The arguments are deeply flawed in fact or law. They assert, for example, that a regulator must physically inspect a merchant’s premises before the merchant can accept a payment, or that a lack of regulatory reach over online merchants means the merchants cannot provide the goods or services in question. The letters also frequently make reference to international standards that do not apply in New Zealand or to non-existent legislation or incorrect statements of law.

"These arguments serve only to confuse the situation and result in delays or misunderstandings that can hinder banks’ efforts to recover payments."

Ms Sladden said that in one recent case, a customer engaged a recovery room agency after he lost $350,000 in an investment scam - only to lose another $45,000 to the agency. It pressured him into making the payment, saying it was a prerequisite to starting the retrieval process. Despite the agency’s website saying it offered a 100 per cent money-back guarantee and was successful in more than 95 per cent of cases, the customer never saw any of his money again.

Ms Sladden said customers should approach their bank directly for help, as banks have teams dedicated to helping scammed customers recover their money. She adds that the Banking Ombudsman Scheme can offer independent advice and assistance to scam victims as they deal with their bank.

She also urged banks to do better to support scam victims and inform them of other support available, such as the Police, Victim Support and IDCare.

For more information on scams, see the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s:

Quick Guide to recovery room scams

Quick Guide to scams

Scams tip sheet

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Banking Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 