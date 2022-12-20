Mangamuka Decision Welcomed By Transport Committee, NRC

News the Government will fund repairs to slip-affected parts of a critical section of State Highway One near the Mangamuka Gorge has been welcomed by the Northland Regional Transport Committee and the Northland Regional Council (NRC).

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed today it had secured $100 million of funding to restore SH1 Mangamuka Gorge to its original condition.

State Highway One near Mangamuka Gorge closed in August this year for the second time in two years due to significant slip damage caused by severe weather.

Waka Kotahi says detailed design work will still need to be completed to understand exactly how much the slip repairs will cost, and a timeframe for reopening the road.

"The Northland Regional Transport Committee greatly appreciates the Government’s financial commitment to enable Waka Kotahi to reinstate the failed sections of SH1 Mangamuka Gorge as a national priority," committee chair Joe Carr said today.

Regional council chair Tui Shortland said the NRC’s successful appeal to Government for the reinstatement of the vital economic and lifeline link "is attributable to the united endeavour of all the Northland region’s councils and our Members of Parliament".

Councillor Carr says strong representations from the community and iwi leadership had also played a key role.

Chair Shortland says the collaborative approach will need to continue in future resilience planning.

