Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep Our Fisheries Sustainable: Only Take What You Need For A Feed

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries is encouraging recreational fishers to follow the fishing rules this summer and "take only what you need for a feed".

"Summer is a great time for people to be out enjoying time together on the water. We want people to be able to enjoy kaimoana for generations to come so it's important to take a little time before dropping a line in the water to familiarise yourself with the rules in your area," says MPI director of fisheries compliance, Niamh Murphy.

MPI has launched a campaign to encourage people to know the rules and only take what they need for a feed.

"From time to time, rules do change and could be different outside your local area, so the best advice is to download the free NZ Fishing Rules App. It'll give you all the latest rules about catch limits, fishing methods, and restrictions in your area so you never get caught out. It’s easy to use and will work even if you are outside a coverage area.

"A number of the rules fishers relied on last year have changed. Our advice is to check the rules or catch a fine," Niamh Murphy says.

Keep an eye out this summer for our advertisements on TV, digital and social media featuring well known kiwi celebrity Pio Terei, who will tell you why downloading the free fishing rules app before you head out to catch some kaimoana will keep our fisheries sustainable into the future. Click here for video of Pie Terei.

We'll also be going where the fishers go, so you'll see our ads at wharves, fishing gear shops, coastal dairies and places where you get your weather and tide information for your day out fishing.

"We can all do our part in looking after our local fishery or fisheries we visit this summer by following the rules. To find out how, download the NZ Fishing Rules App wherever you get your apps from and protect our kaimoana for future generations," says Niamh Murphy. NZ Fishing Rules App

If you become aware of any suspicious fishing activity, call us on 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 