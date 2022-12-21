Know Your Number - Mauao Rescue Markers To Help Keep Everyone Safe This Summer

It’s a hot spot over summer and for good reason. Boasting some of the most breath-taking views over the rohe and moana, Mauao sees visitors and locals hitting the walking tracks in thousands over the summer period.

With more people out and about it’s also a timely reminder for everyone using the tracks to keep an eye out for the rescue makers on the maunga.

The joint project, started in 2022 by Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (Mauao Joint Administration Board) and the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, aims at making it easier for emergency services to locate anyone that has fallen or suffered a medical event on the mountain.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service volunteer John Svendsen says that since having the markers in place there have been some successful rescue responses.

“Mauao isn’t small, and the steep terrain can make it difficult to pinpoint where people are when needing help,” he says.

“Now, with the rescue markers in place, even those not familiar with the maunga can easily be located by identifying the nearest marker.”

With 75 rescue markers on Mauao, clearly located on wooden posts, gates and seats, the markers are all within 50metres of each other and are hard to be missed.

Tauranga City Council Natural Environment Advisor for Mauao, Josh Clark says it’s encouraging that members of the public are becoming familiar with the markers especially leading into summer.

“When on the maunga, we encourage everyone to be mindful and take note of the nearest marker number when passing – know your number.”

“We want to make sure that everyone can be safe and have fun here on Mauao. It can get pretty busy, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time of year”.

If there is an emergency event on Mauao call 111. All markers have associated GPS coordinates so that emergency services can identify exactly where on the maunga the call-out squad need to be.



© Scoop Media

