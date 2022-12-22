Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Assistant Commissioner: Tāmaki Makaurau formally welcomed

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The first dedicated Assistant Commissioner for the country’s largest city has been formally welcomed into the role.

The role of Assistant Commissioner: Tāmaki Makaurau has been established as part of the Tāmaki Makaurau: Policing for the Future project ensuring services are fit for purpose to meet the growing needs of Auckland.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle was formally welcomed on Tuesday with a pōwhiri at Te Mahurehure Marae in Pt Chevalier, attended by local iwi, family, and guests.

The role provides leadership to the three Policing districts covering Auckland, alongside region-wide resources that service the entire region.

Under the new structure there will be five Superintendents reporting to the Assistant Commissioner: the three district commanders (Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waitematā), a Director of Deployment and a Director of Partnerships.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into the role and setting plans in place early next year. Auckland is a great place to live and work, and my focus is to ensure that the community feel safe and be safe,” Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“I’m currently around a month into the role and in these early stages I have been getting out and meeting our people across the region, and alongside that meeting people external to Police.

“Overall, I see a key focus of this role is to ensure Police get ahead of emerging issues in our community, responding with resource from across the region as well as linking in closer with partner agencies.

“Tāmaki Makaurau continues to grow and develop as a region, and we must ensure our resourcing can meet these changes and be targeted to the right areas.”

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle:

Joining Police in 1985, Assistant Commissioner Hoyle has held major operational, command and management roles both in New Zealand and overseas.

He returns to New Zealand after his most recent posting to Washington DC as the Senior Liaison Officer for the United States, Canada and South America.

Prior to this, he was acting Assistant Commissioner: Intelligence overseeing the National Intelligence Centre and the Evidence-Based Policing Centre.

Assistant Commissioner Hoyle has previously held District Commander roles in Wellington and Eastern districts.

He was awarded the Police Commissioner’s Silver Merit Award for his leadership and command of Operation Stingray, the Police response to the Napier Siege in 2009.

For more than 15 years, he worked in the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), including a period as the Officer in Charge of Investigations for the Whanganui policing area. He also spent eight years in the Armed Offenders Squad.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 