Road Blockage, SH1, Rangiriri - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1, Rangiriri, Waikato.

Police received reports of a crash at about 7pm. There are no reports of injuries.

The southbound lane is blocked while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.

