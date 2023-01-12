Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairarapa Archive Opens In New Location

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Te Pūranga Kōrero o Wairarapa/Wairarapa Archive has reunited its collection and its staff at a new location and will be open to the public from Monday 16 January.

Library and Archive Manager Tiffany Rawlings said the Archive Team were delighted to have the collection back with them, in a fit-for-purpose environment.

“It has been several years since Archive staff and the collection have been co-located, and they’re really happy to be back with the collection in a space that’s safe to store it, and much easier to access.”

Archive staff have worked out of the Library Learning Centre since the previous archive site was found to be earthquake-prone, with the collection at risk from several leaks. The collection spans oral and written records, council records, over two million photographs, and a comprehensive reference collection of printed material relating to Wairarapa, both non-fiction and fiction.

“Ours is an enviable Archive. I know our team is looking forward to continuing to document and preserve our district’s history in this new space.”

Wairarapa Archive is located at 3 Albert Street, Masterton and will be open 1.00 pm – 5.00 pm weekdays.

