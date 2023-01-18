Water-related Incident, Whangamata

17 January

Police can confirm a man has died at Whangamata this evening.

Emergency services responded to a report of a man missing in the water, near

the estuary, shortly after 6pm.

A rescue helicopter located the man, but sadly he was unable to be revived.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

