Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thorough Drying Out Is Top Priority Before Repairing Flood-damaged Homes - BRANZ

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: BRANZ

Following the recent devastating floods, many North Islanders are now preparing to repair their damaged homes or business premises. For most, it is a daunting and traumatic undertaking.

BRANZ has prepared comprehensive guidelines to help property owners remediate after a flood.

The guidelines provide advice for staying safe and cleaning up (inside and out) in the immediate aftermath of a flood. They stress the critical importance of thoroughly drying out an affected property before any repair or reconstruction work begins.

BRANZ Senior Materials Scientist, Kathryn Stokes, says that problems can arise later if repair work begins while moisture is still present. These include mould formation, deteriorating structural materials and poor finishes on repaired surfaces.

"Thorough drying should include eliminating water trapped in concealed places such as in cupboards, under stairs, in wall cavities and behind skirting boards," Kathryn says.

"Importantly, it should also include locating and removing moisture in timber framing joints and base plate connections, which don’t easily facilitate air flow for drying."

Heaters, fans and dehumidifiers can help the drying process.

The guidelines describe methods for cleaning and drying different materials, including floor coverings, timber and concrete. They also note materials, such as plasterboard and insulation, that don’t tolerate water exposure and will need to be replaced.

BRANZ notes that if flood damage necessitates major reconstruction of timber-framed houses built before current timber treatment requirements were in place (e.g., those constructed during the 1990s), an opportunity exists to upgrade the timber to current H1.2 specifications.

"Even if it is a partial or supplementary upgrade, this will benefit the long-term integrity of the home," Kathryn says.

All repairs must comply with relevant building regulations and some - particularly where structural elements are affected - will require a consent. It is recommended that homeowners check with their local Building Consenting Authority (usually the local Council) before starting any repair work.

About BRANZ

A multi-faceted, science-led organisation, BRANZ uses independent research, systems knowledge and its broad networks to identify practical solutions that improve New Zealand’s building system performance. BRANZ is driven by the knowledge that to thrive as a society, New Zealanders need a built environment that is safe, healthy and performs well.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from BRANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 