We’re Doing Work To Improve Our Ohakune Service Centre

The Ohakune Work and Income Service Centre is being upgraded to provide a better experience for people who visit.

To ensure the work is completed on time, the centre will be closed from Monday, February 20 to Tuesday, March 7 at midday.

Gloria Campbell , MSD’s Regional Commissioner for Taranaki, King Country and Whanganui, says similar improvements have already been made to service centres in other parts of the region, including Taihape in 2021 and in Marton in 2022.

“This work has been planned for some time and it’s great to see the investment in our region.”

“MSD has service centres in regions across Aotearoa, from big city sites to small rural ones, and it’s important we retain a presence in places like Ohakune to ensure communities can access our help,” Campbell says.

“All of our services will continue, with options such as our 0800 numbers and MyMSD for anyone who needs our support.”

To receive help and stay in touch with MSD people can:

go to the Work and Income website

log into MyMSD

call 0800 559 009 for Work and Income

call 0800 552 002 for Senior Services

