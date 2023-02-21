Seeka Gisborne Ready To Support Locals Following Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand produce company Seeka has announced its Gisborne packhouse is back up and running following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the region.

While the effects on countless orchards have been devasting, many still have fruit that needs to be processed. Michael Franks, Seeka’s Chief Executive said, “The financial implications Cyclone Gabrielle has caused for local growers is vast. We want to support them as much as possible to minimise further losses, so we have worked hard to get our services back up and running to process their fruit”.

Many businesses in the region have faced significant disruption and employment in the region is also a problem following Cyclone Gabrielle. Franks explained, “We understood how vital a quick return to work was for our local employees. The clean-up could take quite some time, but food still needs to be put on the table, so we wanted to be able to support our team of employees by continuing to offer employment during this time. This also helps growers who will rely on the cash flow of the crop. Locally packed fruit will help the local region get back on its feet”.

Seeka was extremely thankful to LeaderBrand, who has helped with making water available and working on-site, allowing the packhouse to return to business.

With many in the region unable to return to their usual workplaces, Seekas packhouse on Lytton Road in Awapuni, also offers alternative employment opportunities to locals. Franks said, “We expect there are many locals looking for short-term work while they wait for their current workplaces to get back up and running. Seeka has a vast array of employment opportunities available within our packhouse and welcomes applications via our employment office at 265 Lytton Road.

