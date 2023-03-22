Auckland Pride Calls City To Action To Stand Up For Trans Communities Against Posie Parker’s Hateful Agenda

Dismayed by the decision of Immigration New Zealand to allow Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (Posie Parker) into Aotearoa, Auckland Pride is calling on its city to defend the values of Tāmaki Makaurau against her nazi-aligned, anti-trans agenda.

“We are calling on all Aucklanders to stand in solidarity with us and against anti-trans hate this weekend to send a clear message to Kellie-Jay that she and her hateful agenda are not welcome here” says Auckland Pride Executive Director Max Tweedie. “We encourage all Aucklanders to join us in counter-protesting her hateful event at 11am at the Albert Park Rotunda on Saturday the 25th of March - organised by the Trans Liberation Alliance.”

“Auckland is a city that values inclusivity and diversity, and Aucklanders need to stand with us to defend those values against this individual who incites violence, spreads white-supremacist and nazi-aligned messages, and will continue to spread hatred about trans communities through fear-mongering and lies. Now is the time for our community and our allies to stand up and show Kellie-Jay the values of Tāmaki Makaurau and make her feel unwelcome.” Tweedie added.

Auckland Pride encourages people to follow the Trans Liberation Alliance (Twitter: @Transliberated | Instagram: @_trans_liberated) who is organising the counter protest for more information including key safety advice in the lead up to the event. Auckland Pride encourages protesters to follow the instructions of organisers to ensure a safe and peaceful counter-protest. Auckland Pride acknowledges this is a deeply stressful time for our communities. If you are feeling you need extra support or to talk about how you're feeling, our friends at OutLine Aotearoa are here to help https://outline.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

