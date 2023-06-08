Police seeking sightings of Shakira Sahib

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Sahib, who is wanted to arrest.

Sahib is believed to have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau and is actively avoiding Police.

We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring this offender may also face charges.

If you see Sahib, please call 111 immediately.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220606/0426.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



