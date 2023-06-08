Seeka To Open New Purpose-built RSE Accommodation In July

New Zealand produce company Seeka, announced that it was building an accommodation facility for its Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers in September 2022 to replace the existing accommodation setup. Construction began in early 2023, with the new facility set to open next month.

The purpose-built accommodation, named Turanga Whetu, is located on Sharp Rd in Katikati and will house up to 140 RSE Workers, significantly increasing the number of workers able to be accommodated in the area.

Seeka’s Chief Executive, Michael Franks said, “Providing quality living arrangements for our RSE workers is vital. These workers are away from their families and friends for a significant time, and we want to ensure they have a quality space they can call home while working with us. We highly value our RSE workers, especially with labour shortages continuing to be an issue post pandemic”.

As a significant investment, Turanga Whetu will provide many modern comforts including, two recreational outdoor areas, lounges, kitchen and laundry facilities with Wi-Fi available throughout the facility.

Turanga Whetu, translates to Star Base. A fitting name with the location providing a fantastic view of the Southern Cross at night. A blessing will be held to formally open Turanga Whetu prior to RSE workers moving in.

