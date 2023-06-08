Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seeka To Open New Purpose-built RSE Accommodation In July

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Seeka

New Zealand produce company Seeka, announced that it was building an accommodation facility for its Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers in September 2022 to replace the existing accommodation setup. Construction began in early 2023, with the new facility set to open next month.

The purpose-built accommodation, named Turanga Whetu, is located on Sharp Rd in Katikati and will house up to 140 RSE Workers, significantly increasing the number of workers able to be accommodated in the area.

Seeka’s Chief Executive, Michael Franks said, “Providing quality living arrangements for our RSE workers is vital. These workers are away from their families and friends for a significant time, and we want to ensure they have a quality space they can call home while working with us. We highly value our RSE workers, especially with labour shortages continuing to be an issue post pandemic”.

As a significant investment, Turanga Whetu will provide many modern comforts including, two recreational outdoor areas, lounges, kitchen and laundry facilities with Wi-Fi available throughout the facility.

Turanga Whetu, translates to Star Base. A fitting name with the location providing a fantastic view of the Southern Cross at night. A blessing will be held to formally open Turanga Whetu prior to RSE workers moving in.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Seeka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 