Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hurunui Youth Councillors Take Rural Voice To Leadership Summit

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Hurunui Youth councillors took their passion and energy to Wellington last week for a high- octane, three-day summit with youth councils, MPs and inspiring leaders from around the country.

The Festival for the Future leadership and innovation summit kicked off in Wellington’s new convention centre, Tākina, on Wednesday, joined by 23 mayors from across New Zealand. The festival brought together current and future leaders from the business, government and community sectors around a wide range of issues with a focus on promoting leadership.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said it was an “incredibly proud moment” watching Hurunui’s youth councillors advocating rural youth perspectives at the summit.

“These wonderful young people were inspiring in the way they promoted the voices of our rural young people, putting forward the issues that affect us here in the Hurunui,” Mayor Black said.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said hot topics for Hurunui’s youth representatives were climate change, technology, the use of artificial intelligence in our world and education, and different ways to enhance personal leadership, while maintaining a healthy balance and wellbeing at forefront.

“It was great to see our young people not only being proud of who they are, where they come from, and sharing the rural youth perspective, but also enjoying making lots of new connections with young people from across the country and hearing different experiences and perspectives,” Sherwood said.

“Our youth were engaged in challenging conversations and being a voice without fear of judgement. It was exciting to see a political debate up close and ahead of the general elections, which gave lots of food for thought and passionate discussion.”

The youth councillors were excited about bringing what they had learnt back to their communities, Sherwood said.

“They were inspired to hear how our rural communities, through lack of transport and distance to amenities, often make ‘green decisions’, such as supporting op shops, fixing and mending items, or buying quality that lasts and doesn’t fall apart in the first year. This can put them ahead, in terms of promoting the cyclical economy, of urban centres when it comes to reducing waste,” Sherwood said.

The environment is close to Hurunui Youth Councillor Will Munsey’s heart and he said it had been motivating to see so many people engaged in discussions at the summit.

Hurunui Council Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) graduate Lennix Trembath also attended the summit on leadership, ahead of starting a new apprenticeship in Hanmer Springs. MTFJ Programme coordinator Prudence Roberts said it had been a unique opportunity for a MTFJ candidate “to be given a chance to experience different perspectives, opportunities and the importance of youth leadership and their ability to create change”.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 