Survivors Respond To Appointment Of New Catholic Bishop Of Palmerston North

Friday, 23 June 2023, 5:25 pm
Press Release: SNAP

The sexual abuse survivor group SNAP says the Catholic Church still has unresolved allegations of abuse within its Palmerston North Diocese.

The statement comes as the Catholic Church announces the appointment of a new bishop, John Adams, to the diocese today.

SNAP says the allegations have been forwarded to the Royal Commission, NZ Police, the Vatican, and the NZ Catholic Church’s national office for handling clergy and religious sex abuse complaints.

SNAP Aotearoa leader, Dr Christopher Longhurst, says the Church’s process for responding to the complaints has not been properly followed with these allegations, and coverups continue.

He says complaints against clergy in Palmerston North have been obstructed, and risk assessments following serious complaints against Palmerston North clergy have not been carried out.

SNAP is appealing to the new bishop, John Adams, in good faith to clarify what follow-up there has been to the complaints.

SNAP wishes the new bishop well in his ministry and hopes he will work justly to bring healing to victims and survivors in Palmerston North.

© Scoop Media

Find more from SNAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
