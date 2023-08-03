NPDC’s Proposed Plan For Zero Waste Opens For Public Feedback

Tackling illegal dumping of rubbish and introducing a green waste collection at the kerbside are just two of the proposals in NPDC’s draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP).

Public consultation has opened on the draft plan following analysis of regional waste sources, workshops and public surveys over the past year.

Each year, Taranaki recycles over 153,000 tonnes of materials and over 61,000 tonnes of waste is sent to the landfill. Of the landfill waste, it is believed 44% could be reused, composted or recycled – so there’s potential to do more.

“During the last six years we’ve set the foundation for working towards becoming a Zero Waste region,” says NPDC Manager Resource Recovery Kimberley Hope. “We’ve built new facilities such as The Junction and a depot for recycling commercial waste, as well as introducing a household food scraps collection.

“Feedback has suggested that for the next six years, we focus on developing our region as a circular economy – one where materials are reused over and over, waste is eliminated and communities are empowered to use existing services better – all helping to restore our environment.”

Among the draft WMMP proposals for New Plymouth District are:

Bringing in a green waste kerbside collection.

Tackling illegal dumping by offering alternative disposal or recycling options for commonly dumped materials, and a bookable pick-up service for bulky waste items.

Establishing a mobile waste and recycling transfer station for rural communities.

Establishing a regional organic processing facility in Taranaki.

Increasing local recycling/reuse infrastructure.

A copy of the draft plan and a submission form are online at ZeroWasteTaranaki.org.nz/NextSixYears. Submissions close on 12 September.

Fast facts:

NPDC’s Zero Waste initiative has the ambitious vision of no waste from New Plymouth District residents and businesses going to landfill.

New Plymouth District households recycle 5,300 tonnes from the kerbside (plus 14T of food scraps) each year.

The Junction opened on Colson Road, New Plymouth, in January 2020 and has so far diverted 334T of waste from the landfill.

