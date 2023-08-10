Further Disruption For Auckland Train Services This Afternoon

Auckland Transport is advising Auckland train customers there will be further disruptions on the train network this afternoon due to an ongoing signal issue near Parnell.

KiwiRail maintenance teams are working to fix this issue as quickly as they can but in the meantime trains across Auckland will be operating with delays and reduced frequencies to keep the network running safely.

Train customers should check the AT Mobile App or Journey Planner before travelling this afternoon to see whether their trip will be affected and what other public transport options will be available for them.

AT’s rail teams keeping in close contact with KiwiRail this afternoon while maintenance crews work to diagnose and fix the signal issue, with further work expected to take place after services finish tonight.

We are also updating our contingency plans for travel to tomorrow’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final in the event this signal issue is not resolved by tomorrow afternoon.

Rail network status at 3.30pm:

Western Line Running approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Swanson. Southern Line Running approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Papakura. Eastern Line Running approximately every 20 minutes between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau only. Take the Southern Line to Otahuhu to travel between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu. Onehunga Line Running approximately every 30 minutes between Penrose and Onehunga only. Take the Southern Line to Penrose to travel between Britomart and Penrose.

