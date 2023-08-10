Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Disruption For Auckland Train Services This Afternoon

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is advising Auckland train customers there will be further disruptions on the train network this afternoon due to an ongoing signal issue near Parnell.

KiwiRail maintenance teams are working to fix this issue as quickly as they can but in the meantime trains across Auckland will be operating with delays and reduced frequencies to keep the network running safely.

Train customers should check the AT Mobile App or Journey Planner before travelling this afternoon to see whether their trip will be affected and what other public transport options will be available for them.

AT’s rail teams keeping in close contact with KiwiRail this afternoon while maintenance crews work to diagnose and fix the signal issue, with further work expected to take place after services finish tonight.

We are also updating our contingency plans for travel to tomorrow’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final in the event this signal issue is not resolved by tomorrow afternoon.

Rail network status at 3.30pm:

Western LineRunning approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Swanson.
Southern LineRunning approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Papakura.
Eastern LineRunning approximately every 20 minutes between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau only. Take the Southern Line to Otahuhu to travel between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.
Onehunga LineRunning approximately every 30 minutes between Penrose and Onehunga only. Take the Southern Line to Penrose to travel between Britomart and Penrose.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Essential: Monthly New Zealand Poll

Essential has launched a new monthly poll to be published on the second Wednesday of each month tracking voting intention and public attitudes to political and social issues in Aotearoa. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 