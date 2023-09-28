Man charged following Lincoln Road overbridge incident

Relieving Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray:

A male has been charged following an incident on the Lincoln Road overbridge on Wednesday afternoon in which he was shot by Police.

The 29-year-old male was transported to hospital yesterday afternoon with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

He has been charged with multiple counts of presenting a firearm, as well as aggravated robbery, and Police are preparing for a bedside hearing to take place tomorrow.

There are several investigations that remain ongoing into the incident.

Those are a Police Critical Incident, an Independent Police Conduct Authority Investigation, and a Coordinated Learning Review.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

I would again like to acknowledge our staff whose actions brought this incident to a swift resolution, as well as the victims who were also impacted during this incident.

We are ensuring support is in place for those who were involved.



© Scoop Media

