Man charged following Lincoln Road overbridge incident
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Relieving Waitematā District Commander Superintendent
Shanan Gray:
A male has been charged following an
incident on the Lincoln Road overbridge on Wednesday
afternoon in which he was shot by Police.
The
29-year-old male was transported to hospital yesterday
afternoon with serious, but non-life-threatening
injuries.
He remains in a stable condition.
He
has been charged with multiple counts of presenting a
firearm, as well as aggravated robbery, and Police are
preparing for a bedside hearing to take place
tomorrow.
There are several investigations that remain
ongoing into the incident.
Those are a Police Critical
Incident, an Independent Police Conduct Authority
Investigation, and a Coordinated Learning Review.
As
this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in
further comment.
I would again like to acknowledge our
staff whose actions brought this incident to a swift
resolution, as well as the victims who were also impacted
during this incident.
We are ensuring support is in
place for those who were
involved.
