Serious Crash: Riverhead

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash in Riverhead this morning involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash, on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, was reported to Police around 10.55am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Road blocks are currently in place on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, between Riverhead Road and Riverhead Point Drive.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area or take an alternate route where possible as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

