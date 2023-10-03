Serious Crash, Woburn, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the roundabout where Ludlam Crescent turns into Randwick
Road, Lower Hutt.
The crash, reported around 6:30am,
involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian is
in a serious condition and has been transported to
hospital.
One lane of the road is blocked, and
motorists can expect delays in the area while the scene is
examined.
