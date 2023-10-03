Serious Crash, Woburn, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the roundabout where Ludlam Crescent turns into Randwick Road, Lower Hutt.

The crash, reported around 6:30am, involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian is in a serious condition and has been transported to hospital.

One lane of the road is blocked, and motorists can expect delays in the area while the scene is examined.

