Serious Crash, SH3, Patea

The 'Stuffed' Debate: ACT Leader Volunteers to Stand In For Luxon

"If Kiwis want to see Chris Hipkins really held to account next week at the Press Leader's Debate, I'll take Christopher Luxon's place ... This might be exactly the change voters who were disappointed by the first two debates need. ACT has led the opposition for the last six years in all these areas, so I might as well take him on in the debate," says David Seymour."

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line "six years of economic mis-management" about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. Yes, the global pandemic and the global surge in inflation that came in its wake occurred here as well - but if National had been running the country for the past five years, it's arguable that the outcomes would have been worse, given its willingness to open the borders before vaccines were available and its aversion to state subsidies of any kind. Employers rejoicing at the prospect of a National victory should keep in mind that National would have probably let their firms go to the wall.