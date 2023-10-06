The Shifting Sands Of Oriental Bay
Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Next week Wellington City Council will be shifting sand
from Freyberg Beach to Oriental Bay for the biannual
operation to maintain the size and shape of the
beaches.
Weather permitting, the beaches will be
closed Wednesday 11 October to Friday 13 October while the
heavy machinery does the redistribution
work.
Throughout the year, wind and wave action moves
sand on the beach from east to west, with sand building up
at the western end of the beach (near Freyberg) where it is
held by the headland.
If too much sand builds up at
the headland, the holding area will overtop and the sand
will be lost out into the harbour.
To maintain the
size and shape of the beach Council undertakes a sand shift
twice a year.
Signage will be up, and staff will be
around to ensure public safety and provide information and
assistance if required.
Find out more about the
biannual sand shift in this
story from
2021.
