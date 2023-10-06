The Shifting Sands Of Oriental Bay

Next week Wellington City Council will be shifting sand from Freyberg Beach to Oriental Bay for the biannual operation to maintain the size and shape of the beaches.

Weather permitting, the beaches will be closed Wednesday 11 October to Friday 13 October while the heavy machinery does the redistribution work.

Throughout the year, wind and wave action moves sand on the beach from east to west, with sand building up at the western end of the beach (near Freyberg) where it is held by the headland.

If too much sand builds up at the headland, the holding area will overtop and the sand will be lost out into the harbour.

To maintain the size and shape of the beach Council undertakes a sand shift twice a year.

Signage will be up, and staff will be around to ensure public safety and provide information and assistance if required.

