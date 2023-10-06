Otago Farmers Alerted To El Niño Forecast

Otago farmers are being urged to consider the potential impacts of an El Niño summer and its effects on farm operations, soil moisture and water supplies.

A recent NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) report stated there is around a 100% chance of El Niño continuing during October through to December and a more than 95% chance it will persist through summer.

ORC’s Manager Science Tom Dyer says that Otago’s current river flows and soil moisture content are normal or slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

“The 35-day forecast is for slightly drier conditions than normal, although we do not expect significant drought related issues across much of the region over that timeframe,” he says.

