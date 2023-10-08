Homicide investigation underway in Hastings

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene:

Eastern Police have launched a Homicide investigation after a man died at an address in Hastings overnight.

Police were called to a house on Willowpark Road after reports a male had been assaulted. Sadly the victim died at the scene.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the address and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

A scene examination is underway at the address and is expected to take a couple of days.

There is no further information available at this time.

