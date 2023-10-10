Body Found, Beachlands

Police are making enquiries after a body was found on the beach in Beachlands this morning.

At around 7.22am Police were notified by a member of the public of a body on the sand, near Green Bay Reserve.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination is underway and we ask that people avoid the area while this is ongoing.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

