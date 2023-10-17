Consultation Open For Accessibility Improvements To Jackson Street Bus Stops

Metlink is encouraging passengers to have their say on planned upgrades for Petone’s Jackson Street bus stops, aimed at making journeys safer and more accessible.

The project would be funded by Metlink’s $9m allocation of the government’s $350m Transport Choices programme, from the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Fund. The Transport Choices programme empowers Waka Kotahi to partner with councils to improve transport infrastructure and make towns and cities more people-friendly.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair, Thomas Nash praised the programme for investing in infrastructure that will help protect the climate.

“Our public transport network needs critical improvements to meet future demand. With patronage forecast to double on some routes in the next 10 years, Metlink has worked with Waka Kotahi to visualise the needs of a growing region,” Cr Nash says.

“Together, the Transport Choice infrastructure projects can enhance the accessibility, reliability and safety of Metlink services, encouraging people to use public transport rather than having to rely on their cars.

“The better we make the public transport options, the easier it is for people to protect our climate and make our streets safer.”

Metlink invites feedback on the bus stop accessibility project, aiming to improve stops 8005 (near the Petone police station), 9005 (near the corner of Britannia Street), and 8006 (near Subway and Hell Pizza) on Jackson Street. The improvements are just three of several bus stop accessibility projects to address known safety and accessibility issues at bus stops across the network.

Metlink Senior Manager Assets & Infrastructure Fiona Abbott says the bus stop improvements would prioritise accessibility.

“Public transport is for everyone, including people with bikes, prams and wheelchairs,” Ms Abbott says.

“We know the network isn’t suitable for all, particularly when people struggle to board their bus, or are unable to do so safely. We are pleased to be working with Waka Kotahi on projects that will meet the needs of all our communities.”

Metlink’s Transport Choices infrastructure projects also include:

Porirua bus hub – Metlink is planning to transform the region’s second-busiest bus and rail interchange with a new shelter, seating and Real Time Information (RTI) signage.

Metlink is planning to transform the region’s second-busiest bus and rail interchange with a new shelter, seating and Real Time Information (RTI) signage. Johnsonville Stop D development – an additional southbound stop on Moorefield Road will improve the flow of services and prepare for future demand.

– an additional southbound stop on Moorefield Road will improve the flow of services and prepare for future demand. Purpose-built cycle racks at Solway and Masterton stations to encourage bike-rail integrated travel.

Metlink’s Jackson Street, Petone bus accessibility project is open for public consultation until Tuesday 31 October. To learn more and have your say, visit metlink.org.nz or contact us at info@metlink.org.nz or 0800 801 700.

