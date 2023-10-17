Two To Front Court After Lengthy Fleeing Driver Event

Two people are facing charges following a fleeing driver incident, spanning across Tāmaki Makaurau and lasting nearly two hours.

At around 6pm, Police located a vehicle of interest near Khyber Pass, which had earlier been involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Albany earlier in the day.

Auckland City West’s Acting Prevention Manager, Inspector Ivan Sarich, says Police units located the vehicle entering the Southern Motorway at Greenlane, heading south.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has continued to observe the vehicle, which has then been signalled to stop by Police near Hill Road.

The vehicle has failed to stop and continued towards Papakura before getting onto State Highway 20 and heading back towards the city,” Inspector Sarich says.

“On a number of occasions the vehicle has driven on the wrong side of the road and at excessive speeds.”

He says the vehicle has then entered State Highway 16 before getting onto the Northern Motorway and heading over the bridge.

“After driving around the shore it headed back into the city and then south again, ending up in Papatoetoe where units have successfully spiked it at the intersection of Great South Road and Grande Vue Road.

“Police quickly took two people into custody without incident.

“This is another example of some great Police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.”

An 18-year-old male will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, possessing a knife in a public place and breaching community detention.

A 19-year-old male charges with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle will also appear in Auckland District Court today.

