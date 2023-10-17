Police Investigating Firearms-related Incidents In Ōpōtiki

Police are investigating after a number of firearms-related incidents in Ōpōtiki in recent days.

On Sunday, a man went to a residential address armed with a firearm and made threatening comments to the occupants.

Later that night, a vehicle was shot at and stolen.

On Monday morning, shots were fired at another residential address. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in relation to that incident. He is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow (18 October) on firearms-related charges.

This morning, a further two incidents took place where shots were fired at residential properties.

Fortunately nobody has been injured in any of these incidents, which are all gang-related.

“These incidents all involve gang members targeting each other,” says Senior Sergeant Richard Miller, Rural Response Manager Ōpōtiki.

“Those responsible for these incidents should be on notice that we have absolutely no tolerance for this kind of behaviour in our community.”

“This offending is mindless and incredibly dangerous - and it is a miracle nobody has been seriously injured or killed.”

“We urge anyone with information that could assist our enquiries into these incidents to get in touch with Police and share what they know, so that those responsible can be held accountable.”

