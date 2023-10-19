Gisborne Tops The Country For ShakeOut Again
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Twenty-four percent of Tairāwhiti signed up for ShakeOut
2023 – the highest participation rate in the country for
the third year running.
ShakeOut is New Zealand’s
annual earthquake and tsunami drill where people practice
their evacuation plans.
Gisborne, Tairāwhiti, topped
the scoreboard
with;
- 12,415 individuals
- 70
businesses
- 63 schools
- and 269 households
signed up.
The second region was the West Coast
at 22 per cent, followed by Southland in third place with 17
per cent.
Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Manager Ben
Green says it’s comforting to see so many people have
heeded the message that we need to practice our evacuation
as a region.
“We have a 26 per cent chance of a
significant event in the Hikurangi Fault occurring within
the next 50 years.
“People are at the heart of
everything we do. We want our region as prepared as possible
so we thank you all for taking part.”
The Hikurangi
Subduction Zone remains the region’s biggest threat with
the potential to deliver a devastating megathrust earthquake
and subsequent
tsunami.
