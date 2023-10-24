Witnesses Sought Following Onehunga Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a fatal crash in Onehunga last month.

The crash, on Mount Smart Road, occurred at around 2.20pm on Thursday 14 September.

Sadly one person has since died in hospital.

We extend our condolences to their family at this time.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and as part of our enquiries we would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', referencing job number P056028305.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.

