Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Dangerous Dams Policy Proposed

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council is updating its policy on how it deals with dangerous, earthquake-prone or flood-prone dams in Otago, and how it reviews the policy at regular intervals.

The council seeks public submissions as part of the process, open from 13 November – 15 December.

The policy, which the Council is required to have under the Building Act, is being updated to ensure it is fit for purpose and in line with the nationwide Building (Dam Safety) regulations.

“Hearing from our community on the proposed changes to the policy is a really important part of this process,” says Team Leader Consents Rebecca Jackson, who is leading this work.

The purpose of the policy is to help prevent the catastrophic failure of a potentially dangerous dam, and to ensure issues in an earthquake-prone or flood-prone dam are addressed.

With the recent introduction and changes to the nationwide Building (Dam Safety) Regulations now is a good time to review the policy, as all regional authorities are doing.

The policy only applies to dams that are believed to be or are dangerous, flood-prone or earthquake-prone under the Building Act.

The main changes proposed follow changes to Building Act regulations for dam safety, introduced last year.

The regulation changes largely relate to dam owner responsibilities, including a requirement for owners to regularly assess and report on the condition of their dam, and to tell potentially affected people if there are any safety risks.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It is important for Otago to have an up to date and fit for purpose policy on dams,” says Ms Jackson.

Submissions will be open to the public and feedback is welcomed on the proposed policy. Dam owners will be communicated with directly by letter or email and invited to make submissions on the proposed amendments.

More information about ORC’s dangerous dams, earthquake-prone dams and flood-prone dams policy, the proposed amendments, as well as a link to the submission form will be available on the council’s website.

Hard copy versions of the submission form will be available from Council office or by emailing damsafety@orc.govt.nz.

Submissions open 13 November and close 5pm 15 December 2023. Once all the submissions are received, Council will decide how many hearings are required and their locations. Following the hearing process, Council will consider changes and adopt the new dangerous dams, earthquake-prone dams and flood-prone dams policy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill

The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 