Investigators Thank Public For Assistance

Eastern District Police have apprehended four youths believed to be involved in dishonesty offending in Hawkes Bay.

A member of the public observed the occupants of two vehicles acting suspiciously in Napier, and subsequently informed Police, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 26 October.

One of the cars was abandoned, and four people fled from Police in the remaining car. It was later established that one of the vehicles was stolen.

The vehicle the youths were travelling in was eventually spotted in Havelock North.

Police cordoned several residential streets, and arrested four youths aged 16 and under.

Two of them will now face dishonesty and driving charges in the Youth Court, while the other two have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police want to thank the public for their assistance.

“We are heavily reliant on our communities in supporting us with information and we do our utmost to receive and deal with this information responsibly, to ensure everybody is kept safe.”

Hawkes Bay Police are still investigating the recent ram raid and burglary to liquor stores in Napier, with several youths believed to be involved. Anyone with information regarding this offending can contact Police and quote file number 231019/9623 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

