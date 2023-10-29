Serious Assault - Invercargill

A man is in critical condition in hospital following an incident at a private address in Invercargill.

Police were called to the Dunns Road, Otatara property around 7am today to reports a man had been stabbed.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A scene guard remains in place until at least tomorrow, while a scene examination takes place.

