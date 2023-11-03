Serious Crash, High Street, Avalon, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Friday, 3 November 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash between a vehicle and
pedestrian on High
Street, near Percy Cameron Street,
Avalon, Lower Hutt.
The crash was reported around
5:40pm.
One person is in a serious condition and the
Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is
blocked and diversions are in place, Motorists are advised
to
take the alternate route and expect
delays.
