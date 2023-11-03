Serious Crash, High Street, Avalon, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Police are responding to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on High

Street, near Percy Cameron Street, Avalon, Lower Hutt.

The crash was reported around 5:40pm.

One person is in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit has been

advised.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place, Motorists are advised to

take the alternate route and expect delays.

