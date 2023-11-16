Update, Missing Ōtaki Man Duncan Hill

Police and family are continuing their searches to locate Ōtaki man Duncan Hill, who has been missing from his Waihoanga Road address since 5 October.

Given Duncan’s limited mobility, searches for him have concentrated around the area of Waihoanga Road.

There are concerns that Duncan would have run out of his health medication, which he needs on a regular basis.

Police widened the search area with specialist groups on 9 November as many areas are steep and bush-covered.

“This is a distressing time for the family, who are looking for answers on the whereabouts of Duncan. We believe he is still in the area of Waihoanga Road, but the terrain in some areas is very rugged. The Ōtaki Gorge is also an area of interest for us.

“We are still keen for any sightings of Duncan in these areas around the 5th of October and encourage people to come forward with anything they feel is relevant.”

If you have any information that may assist Police in their search for Duncan Hill, please call 105 and quote file number 231008/9780.

Statement on behalf of Duncan’s Family

The Hill family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the NZ Police, Search and Rescue, and the many volunteers who are searching for our brother Duncan, who has been missing since October 5th.

Everybody is putting a tremendous effort in to find Duncan in rugged, remote and challenging terrain, for which we are truly grateful.

This is an extremely distressing time for our family and friends, as we are desperate to find out what has happened to Duncan.

Not knowing where he is, or whether he is safe, is becoming increasingly difficult to endure and we are gravely concerned for his wellbeing.

The Hill Family requests privacy at this time.

