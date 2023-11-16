Southern Motorway Closed Following Serious Crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Takanini.

Police were called to the incident involving three vehicles at around 9.40am.

Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

All northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway are closed while we respond.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to defer their travel or expect delays.

As the situation is still unfolding, Police will provide an update once we are in a position to do so.

