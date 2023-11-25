Burglary Most Fowl: Bird Care Hospital Appeals To Public After Break In

West Auckland charitable organisation BirdCare Aotearoa
wild bird hospital is devastated after a break in during the
early hours of the 23rd of November. The organisation,
funded by generous community donations and grants asks
members of the public to come forward if they saw any
suspicious activity around their premises in Avonleigh Road,
Green Bay.
Workers at the wildlife hospital, most of
which are volunteers, were relieved to find that none of the
birds were harmed during this incident. The team have
advised the public to “bear with us as we do our best to
manage this difficult and extremely upsetting situation. Our
small team is feeling very shaken by this.”
BirdCare
Aotearoa has recently been through a tough time, where due
to increasing costs and declining revenue they have called
on community for support to get through. With things just
starting to look up, this is a real blow for the centre
which cares for over 6,000 rescued wild birds every year,
including many endangered species, and hundreds of orphaned
baby birds.
The centre was briefly unreachable by
phone but would like to inform the public that they are
still open from 8am-3pm for drop offs of any injured, sick
or orphaned wild birds in need.
BirdCare Aotearoa
thanks the community for its outpouring of aroha and support
during this time.
For more information and donations
visit:
birdcareaotearoa.org.nz
