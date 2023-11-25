Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Burglary Most Fowl: Bird Care Hospital Appeals To Public After Break In

Saturday, 25 November 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

West Auckland charitable organisation BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital is devastated after a break in during the early hours of the 23rd of November. The organisation, funded by generous community donations and grants asks members of the public to come forward if they saw any suspicious activity around their premises in Avonleigh Road, Green Bay.

Workers at the wildlife hospital, most of which are volunteers, were relieved to find that none of the birds were harmed during this incident. The team have advised the public to “bear with us as we do our best to manage this difficult and extremely upsetting situation. Our small team is feeling very shaken by this.”

BirdCare Aotearoa has recently been through a tough time, where due to increasing costs and declining revenue they have called on community for support to get through. With things just starting to look up, this is a real blow for the centre which cares for over 6,000 rescued wild birds every year, including many endangered species, and hundreds of orphaned baby birds.

The centre was briefly unreachable by phone but would like to inform the public that they are still open from 8am-3pm for drop offs of any injured, sick or orphaned wild birds in need.

BirdCare Aotearoa thanks the community for its outpouring of aroha and support during this time.

For more information and donations visit: birdcareaotearoa.org.nz

