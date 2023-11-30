Crash On The Southern Motorway - Counties Manukau

Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway (SH1) in Auckland.

The crash involving at least two trucks was reported at about 12.15pm near the Princess Street-Ōtāhuhu off ramp.

Thankfully, no one has been injured.

One northbound lane has been closed and motorists are advised to expect delays.

