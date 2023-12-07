89% Of New Zealanders Want Experiences, Not Things, This Christmas

Listen up, great gifters, here’s what everyone wants for Christmas

7 December 2023 - New research has uncovered what Kiwis truly want for Christmas, and it turns out it’s less about stuff and more about making memories and spending quality time.

The survey, which asked more than 500 Kiwis about their Christmas preferences and shopping habits, revealed that 89% of people would prefer the gift of an experience over a physical gift/stuff.

73% of experience lovers said it was because they valued making memories over things. Other reasons for choosing an experience gift over stuff were to spend more time with family and friends via an experience, not needing or wanting more ‘stuff’, wanting to take time out for themselves, or wanting a more sustainable/eco-conscious choice.

James Fitzgerald from Chuffed Gifts, who conducted the research, said it was great to see so many Kiwis embracing experiences over things:

“New Zealand is an absolute haven for phenomenal experiences. From adrenaline-filled canyoning in Coromandel or skydiving at Mount Cook to a cruise on the TSS Earnslaw in Lake Whakatipu or a soak at Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua.”

“Chuffed Gifts let your recipient choose an experience, and with over 150 options, there is an experience for almost everyone - especially those who are difficult to buy for.”

According to the data, many Kiwis struggle with what to buy. 11% said gift giving was always a challenge, 18% said it was usually challenging, and 37% said gift shopping was challenging about half the time.

However, lucky for our experience-loving friends, 64% of respondents said they were likely or extremely likely to buy an experience gift for someone else this Christmas. 79% said they were likely or extremely likely to over the next 12 months.

“This signals that giving great gifts is relevant year-round. Those who don’t get the experience gift they are hoping for under the tree this year might just need to wait until Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, work promotion or their next birthday,” said James.

Where and when are we Christmas shopping?

The survey also asked about Kiwi Christmas shopping habits. It revealed that we still love to visit the shops, with the majority of respondents (40%) saying they shopped for about half of their Christmas presents online and about half in-store.

Interestingly, just 13% admitted to being last-minute Christmas shoppers. Most respondents claimed to be ‘somewhere in between early and late’.

Mr Fitzgerald said their sales data tells a different story:

“In 2022, not only was our biggest sales spike just five days out from Christmas, but Christmas Eve was one of our biggest days of the season.”

“I guess no one wants to admit to their friends and family that they are last minute buying. But I think our speedy deliveries and online options help those cutting it fine.

Notes:

Source: Chuffed Gifts’ Great Gifting Survey 2023. 522 respondents between 10 November 2023 and 19 November 2023.

About Chuffed Gifts

Chuffed is on a mission to shake up experience gift giving. They want to rid New Zealand of thoughtless gift cards and bring about a change with unique gifts that connect people, places and businesses and foster lifetime memories and life-changing experiences. Chuffed Gifts ensures the perfect gift with a beautifully presented gift that lets the recipient ‘choose their own adventure’ from up to 150 experiences available throughout New Zealand.

Launched during New Zealand’s nationwide lockdown in 2020, Chuffed Gifts aims to encourage more Kiwis to enjoy the world-class experiences available in their backyard while supporting local tourism.

Gift giving should be inspirational and unforgettable both for the gift giver and receiver.

