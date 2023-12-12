Sustainable Transport Infrastructure Proposed For Lyall Bay

Public transport infrastructure to sustain and grow electric bus services could be coming to Lyall Bay, following the demolition of derelict buildings on Tirangi Road.

Greater Wellington’s proposal for the site it leases from Wellington International Airport includes parking and charging facilities for electric buses from late 2025, pending public consultation and long-term planning approval.

In the meantime, preparation to take down the three earthquake-prone buildings starts this week with demolition due to begin in early 2024.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says the site has the potential to house infrastructure that supports the expansion of Metlink’s electric bus fleet.

“Over 20 percent of our buses are now fully electric, and this site could be crucial in helping us reach our goal of an emission-free core network,” Cr Nash says.

“Greater Wellington looks forward to being part of the wider Lyall Bay rejuvenation and working with the community on the future of the site.”

Wellington International Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says the airport is proud to be working with Greater Wellington to revitalise the area.

“This part of Lyall Bay has an exciting future with a lot of new projects underway. We’ve purchased two high-profile, waterfront corner sites in the nearby Lyall Bay Junction which will feature new hospitality offerings opening in early 2024,” Mr Clarke says.

“Plans are also being developed for a new public promenade along Lyall Bay Parade, and construction has started on a state-of-the-art airport fire station on Coutts Street.”

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says any impact on surrounding businesses from the demolition is likely to be minimal.

“There will occasionally be the need for traffic management while we remove these quake-prone buildings,” Ms Gain says.

“We thank Lyall Bay residents and shoppers for their patience as we safely clear the site.”

The public can have their say on bringing core bus infrastructure back into public ownership, and the plans for the Lyall Bay site, during the consultation for Greater Wellington’s Long-Term Plan 2024.

For more information on the Lyall Bay development, visit: www.metlink.org.nz/news-and-updates/news/lyall-bay-development/

