Dunedin’s New Destination Campaign

It’s Just…Dunedin’s new destination campaign

City tackles perceptions with launch of new marketing activity

Enterprise Dunedin, the Dunedin City Council’s economic development department has launched a new destination campaign designed to encourage people to consider visiting Ōtepoti Dunedin by challenging what they think they know about the city.

It’s Just Dunedin, juxtaposes the beauty and grandness of Dunedin’s offerings alongside the wry humour the Dunedin brand is known for.

The stunning visuals of the campaign highlight the unique offerings that differentiate Dunedin from other New Zealand destinations with the goal of changing the existing perceptions people have of the city.

Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie said we want Dunedin to be top of mind when visitors are planning their trips around New Zealand.

“We are aware of some of the long-held perceptions of Dunedin as a destination and with visitor markets still recovering, now is the opportune time to reposition the city in the minds of would-be visitors.

“We know what it really means to be ‘just’ Dunedin; authentic, unique and unlike anywhere else.”

The campaign content features Dunedin’s spectacular coastline, unique biodiversity, built heritage and vibrant hospitality, including icons like the Dunedin Railway Station, Otago Farmers Market, Tunnel Beach, the University of Otago and more.

It gives the audience a taste of what makes Dunedin unique through the lens of authenticity, charm, and humour with the aim to reach an audience who resonates with what Dunedin offers as a destination, sparking a connection with the city long before they make the decision to visit.

The campaign’s goal to increase awareness will result in a higher consideration of Dunedin as a destination and the raising of the city’s profile as a preferred New Zealand destination.

The predominantly digital campaign kicked off with the first content release today and will continue to have new content rolled out in stages over 12 months.

