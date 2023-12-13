Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Regional Council Adopts Navigation Safety Bylaw 2023

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has adopted the Hawke’s Bay Navigation Safety Bylaw 2023 and it will come into effect in the new year in January 2024. 
The purpose of the bylaw is to ensure that different users of coastal and inland water in Hawke’s Bay can safely use and share the water – for recreational or commercial purposes.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the revised bylaw addresses new and emerging safety issues.

“Following community consultation, it was felt that the existing bylaw was working well but changes were needed to address the increased popularity of Hardinge Road waterfront, Napier’s Pandora Pond and Pourere Stream.

The bylaw restricts access for fast moving or motorised craft from some areas used by recreational water users.”

Powered craft will be excluded from the Mohaka River around Mohaka River Farm, Glenfalls Campsite and Everetts Ford Campsite during the period of 16 October to 31 March each year.

Also, the bylaw has been streamlined to remove provisions that duplicated or paraphrased requirements set out in the Maritime Transport Act or Maritime Rules.

The Navigation Safety Bylaw is reviewed every five years to assess and improve its effectiveness in response to actual and potential safety issues for all types of water users.
 

