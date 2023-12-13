Regional Council Adopts Navigation Safety Bylaw 2023

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has adopted the
Hawke’s Bay Navigation Safety Bylaw 2023 and it will come
into effect in the new year in January 2024. The
purpose of the bylaw is to ensure that different users of
coastal and inland water in Hawke’s Bay can safely use and
share the water – for recreational or commercial
purposes.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai
Ormsby says the revised bylaw addresses new and emerging
safety issues.
“Following community consultation, it
was felt that the existing bylaw was working well but
changes were needed to address the increased popularity of
Hardinge Road waterfront, Napier’s Pandora Pond and
Pourere Stream.
The bylaw restricts access for fast
moving or motorised craft from some areas used by
recreational water users.”
Powered craft will be
excluded from the Mohaka River around Mohaka River Farm,
Glenfalls Campsite and Everetts Ford Campsite during the
period of 16 October to 31 March each year.
Also, the
bylaw has been streamlined to remove provisions that
duplicated or paraphrased requirements set out in the
Maritime Transport Act or Maritime Rules.
The
Navigation Safety Bylaw is reviewed every five years to
assess and improve its effectiveness in response to actual
and potential safety issues for all types of water
users.
