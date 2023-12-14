Stained Cell Structures Create Art For Clinic Waiting Room

Across the new artworks lining the halls of Waikato Hospital’s Dermatology Clinic, the concept of beauty goes beyond skin deep.

Staff have chosen vibrant microscopic images of skin and tissue samples to be made into artwork. The bright colours are the result of stains used to help identify various skin issues.

Waikato Hospital dermatologist, Dr Reinhard Gansel, came up with the idea for the art collection while preparing for his Vocational Professional Assessment as a Dermatologist in New Zealand. Patient feedback regularly discussed improving the clinic waiting area and hallway, with a common theme being a lack of colour.

“It came to my mind that we always look at colours through the microscope, investigating stained microscopic skin.”

A stark contrast to the plain white of the hospital environment.

The images came from Dr Duncan Lamont from the Histopathology Department and were selected in collaboration with the Dermatology team.

“Dr Lamont was excited to showcase magnified images of stained cell structures, choosing from a wide range of non-identifiable material and matching some in pairs with complementary colours,” said Dr Gansel.

The artworks were installed during September and feedback from patients and staff has been very positive.

L-R Dermatology team, Dr Amanda Oakley, Dr Reinhard Gansel, CNS Karina Hayward, Dr Amrit Singh, Dr Juhee Roh, Dr Cristina Mello, Dr Lydia Chan, Dr Julia Zhu.

