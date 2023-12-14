Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smoking Rate Continues Record Decline To Only 6.8% Daily Use, Māori And Pacific Rates Are Also Reduced

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: ASH Action For Smokefree 2025

ASH is delighted that daily smoking results from the annual New Zealand Health Survey are continuing to decrease at record rates and are still at an all-time low. This means Aotearoa remains on track to reach the 2025 Smokefree goal of 5%.

Director of ASH Ben Youdan says the figures show that daily smoking rates have fallen from 8.6% last year, to 6.8% this year, keeping the country as one of the lowest smoking populations in the world, “74,000 thousand fewer people are smoking daily than last year. The rate of decline over the last 4 years is unprecedented, and it is vital that this momentum is maintained.”

The rapid decrease in smoking correlates with increased vaping. 9.7% of adults are reporting daily vape use, an increase from 8.4% in 2021/22. Recent data from Te Whatu Ora also showed that in 2021/22 78% of adult daily vapers are smokers or ex-smokers.

ASH is also very pleased that in particular, daily smoking rates for groups that have historically had the highest smoking rates are also decreasing. For Māori the new data shows 17.1% smoke daily, this is a 4% drop from last year. Wāhine Māori has seen an especially impressive trend, with daily smoking at 17.5%, half the smoking rates recorded five years ago.

ASH board member and head of the Māori SUDI Prevention Service, Fay Selby-Law says, “It’s extremely encouraging to see that in the last 5 years, wāhine Māori smoking rates have been in freefall, with some of the most impressive quit rates of any population both in Aotearoa and worldwide. Many have benefited from the amazing support provided by community stop smoking services and the benefits to health and whānau are huge”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

With Pasikifa smoking, the survey shows that the rates are on the way down at last. ASH Board member Sir Collin Tukuitonga says, “the trend for Pasifika appears positive, however, the sample remains very small meaning it may be unreliable. We need to see future surveys increase the quality of this data with larger samples that better reflect our population”

The survey also shows ongoing decreases in smoking for the youngest groups compared to a decade ago when under 25s smoked the most. Only 3% of under 25s reported daily smoking, far exceeding the goal of 5% by 2025. The latest data shows that middle aged kiwis still have the largest smoking rates.

It is still concerning that smoking remains highest in the lowest income populations, the rate is still three times that of the wealthiest. Mr Youdan says, “despite a very positive picture overall of declining smoking rates, the burden remains greatest on people in the most deprived areas. Not only does this mean their health toll is still much worse, but also it’s the poorest smokers who have contributed more than 50% of the annual tobacco tax take of $1.6bn in 2022.”

ASH says that although the results show Aotearoa is still well ahead of its target to be Smokefree by 2025 (less than 5% for the whole population), it is more important than ever to maintain the momentum against smoking to help stem the leading cause of preventable premature deaths in NZ.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ASH Action For Smokefree 2025 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More


 
 

Government: Milestone Reached On Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements Legislation

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament now having passed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the coalition Government has met its 100-Day commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis... More

Climate Change Commission: Government Policies Must Add Up To Achieve Climate Goals

The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers and support investment that cuts climate pollution, He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr says. The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 