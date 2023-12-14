Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Charged After Ignoring Dog’s Maggot Infested Wounds

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 3:44 pm
Press Release: SPCA

A woman who left her dog to die in a shed after he suffered serious wounds following a suspected dog attack, has been prosecuted for her neglect by SPCA.

The woman pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure her animal received treatment to alleviate any pain or distress and was today sentenced to 150 hours community work and disqualified from owning dogs for a period of three-and-a-half years, at Wairoa District Court.

SPCA was called to an address in Hastings in January 2022 after receiving a call of concern about an injured dog. On arrival, they were met by the defendant and discovered her American Bulldog cross, Tahi, lying in a shed at the back of the property. His left hind-leg was swollen from the foot up to the thigh. The skin around the leg area extending towards his foot was severely damaged with exposed flesh and pus discharge.

There was a damp patch on the wooden floor under the area of damaged skin, which appeared to be pus discharge. There was a strong, unpleasant smell coming from the dog, which the Inspector believed was typical of infected putrid flesh.

The Inspector told the defendant that Tahi required urgent veterinary attention, and she agreed to surrender him to SPCA. He was immediately removed from the address and taken for veterinary examination.

The vet found Tahi was depressed, barely responsive and severely emaciated. Both eyes were sunken which indicated serious dehydration. He had a skin infection in his lips, with one of his lip folds infested with maggots. He had thickened skin across his abdomen and maggots in his groin and scrotum area. He could only stand for short periods of time before collapsing on his side and he refused to walk at all.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The vet concluded that that he had suffered numerous wounds, likely from a dog attack and these had become infected. The lack of treatment of the infected wounds very likely caused a number of inflammatory conditions. Sadly, due to the extreme pain Tahi was in and the extent of his infections, the decision was made to euthanise him immediately to end his suffering.

When interviewed by SPCA, the defendant said Tahi was always roaming and getting in fights with other dogs, but his wounds usually healed. However, in late December he had arrived home with a large cut across his left hind leg, as if it had been sliced open. She told Inspectors she’d tried to treat the wound by washing it and putting a bandage on it. But Tahi’s condition continued to deteriorate and he stopped eating, drinking and sleeping.

She said once the wound became infected, Tahi had started living in the shed. She didn’t think he was going to make it and the best thing would be to have him put down. She told SPCA she didn’t seek veterinary treatment as she thought she could treat the wound herself by washing it. She said when she saw maggots in the wound, she didn’t contact a veterinarian as she didn’t know if they’d be open on a weekend.

SPCA Chief Executive Todd Westwood says there was absolutely no excuse to let Tahi’s condition deteriorate in such a brutal and uncaring way.

“Tahi was seriously injured and instead of getting it seen to, he was left in a shed where he lay suffering until someone notified our team. In this time his wounds became horribly infected, he was starving and dehydrated,” says Mr Westwood. “The owner knew this, yet still didn’t seek vet treatment of any kind. This is unacceptable, cruel and neglectful. I am certain that Tahi’s wounds could have been easily treated in the initial stages and his life could have been saved.”

The defendant was also ordered to pay reparations to SPCA of $2,575.90 and $400 towards legal costs.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23. More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation. More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 