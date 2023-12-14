Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Northland Police Arrest Pair Following Aggravated Robbery, Fleeing Driver Incident

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people will face the Court this week after an incident in the Far North ended in apprehensions. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy, Far North Area Investigations Manager, says Police responded to reports of a robbery at commercial address in Waipapa just before midday. 

“Around 11.50am, Police allege two men entered the address on Kahikatearoa Lane and presented weapons. 

“It’s understood those involved have taken some items before leaving the area in a vehicle believed to be stolen.” 

The vehicle has then travelled along State Highway 10 and crashed into another vehicle in Kaipiro, before continuing to drive out of the area. 

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this collision,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy. No pursuit was initiated by Police during this incident, however Police have continued to monitor the vehicle as it travelled through Matauri Bay, towards Kaeo. Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says the vehicle was then abandoned and both people fled the area on foot. 

“Two males, aged 15 and 17, were subsequently taken into custody without further incident. “Both have been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery, and will also face several charges relating to driving offences.” 

They are both due to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court tomorrow, Friday 15 December.

 “A significant amount of stolen property was located as a result of our further enquiries,” Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says. 

“This was a concerning incident which could have resulted in serious injuries to those involved, as well as innocent members of the public. 

“Police are providing support to the victims of today’s incident and we hope these arrests bring reassurance to the community we are continuing to hold this sort of behaviour to account.” 

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

