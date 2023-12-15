Police To Be Visible For Tangi In Whakatāne

Police will be visible across Whakatāne on Saturday in relation to two planned tangi in the area following the passing of two Black Power members earlier this week.

Local staff will be supported by officers from across the Bay of Plenty district in anticipation of a large gang presence.

We have been actively engaging with whānau of the deceased and key gang spokespeople to ensure our expectations around behaviour is clear.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving related offending will not be tolerated and those involved can expect to be met with enforcement action.

Police will exercise powers under the Search and Surveillance Act through gang conflict warrants as necessary to prevent any retaliatory behaviour or further harm.

Locals can expect some delays as the groups pay their final respects.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

